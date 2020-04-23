Ananya Panday takes a walk in the woods with BFF Shanaya Kapoor in a throwback photo from Alaska

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a beautiful throwback photo of taking a walk in the woods with her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor. The Khaali Peeli star remembered the nature walk on Earth Day 2020. Check it out.

Actor Ananya Panday is ensuring she stays at home amid Coronavirus lockdown but in the midst of it, she is also keeping her fans updated on social media. After having shared a breathtaking photo on the occasion of Earth Day 2020, Ananya further went to reminisce her trip to Alaska with her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya and Ananya are best friends since childhood and the third one in their gang is . However, owing to the lockdown, all are staying away from each other.

Recently, Ananya shared a throwback photo from her Alaska trip with Shanaya Kapoor and reminisced about her walk in the woods. In the photo, Shanaya and Ananya can be seen twinning in black sweaters as they went ahead for a nature walk in the woods. The gorgeous girls seemed to have left their hair open but what we couldn’t see are their faces as they had their back towards the camera. This left us wondering who was clicking the photo. However, Ananya shared the photo on the occasion of Earth Day and remembered the nature walk with her bestie.

Also Read|Ananya Panday shares a breathtaking photo with a scenic view on Earth Day while Ishaan Khatter cheers on

Often, when Ananya and Shanaya were in the city, we used to get to see them head out together. Even Suhana Khan was often spotted with them. But, due to the lockdown, Ananya and Shanaya are staying at home and it has been while since they stepped out.

Check out Ananya and Shanaya’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya’s debut as an assistant director is currently on hold due to COVID 19 lockdown. She has worked on Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, a new date will now be announced. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Khaali Peeli. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×