Ananya Panday takes workout fashion a notch higher in latest pics; Shanaya Kapoor calls her ‘badass’

Ananya Panday is one of the hottest and most talented actresses of the new generation. She has proved her acting skills in the movies that she has done and fans love to see her on the silver screen. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan that also starrer Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, with a lot of exciting films in her kitty the actress never fails to leave her fans speechless with the pics that she posts on social media. Today yet again the SOTY 2 actress shared a couple of her pictures looking gorgeous and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor had a priceless reaction.

In the pictures that Ananya Panday shared we can see her wearing a black sports bra that she paired with black gym tights which had white patterns made on them. She left her hair open and curled it to give it a new look. Not to miss is the eye makeup that makes her look even more stunning. She completed her look with pink sports shoes. Sharing these pics Ananya wrote, ‘felt cute def don’t wanna delete l8r.’ Reacting to these pictures her BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, ‘Oh what a badass.’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has her first Pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday takes a dip in pool after enjoying pizza in new PICS; Don’t miss her relatable caption