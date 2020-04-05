Ananya Panday is taking it 'one day at a time' as she glows in radiant selfie; Check It Out

Over the weekend, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a radiant selfie and it would be a lie if we said she wasn't glowing.

Ananya Panday is making sure to make the most of her quarantine time as she's huddled up with her mum, dad and younger sister amid the 21=day lockdown. From indulging in some baked goodies by sister Rysa to dressing up for the heck of it, Ananya Panday is taking each day as it comes. And no we aren't saying this, the actress herself mentioned it in her latest Instagram post. Over the weekend, Ananya took to Instagram to share a radiant selfie and it would be a lie if we said she wasn't glowing.

Ananya captioned the selfie, "one day at a time #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive." Fans were quick to comment on Ananya's picture and shower her with some love. One fan wrote, "I can’t help but notice you. It just keeps happening."

Check out Ananya's latest Instagram post:

The actress also gave into a glimpse of some adorable shots of her dog and revealed who her 'quaranteam' is. "quaranteam (heart emoji) #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive," she captioned her photos. Ananya's younger sister Rysa is cooking up a storm as she is treating her sister with some baked goods since they have been on lockdown. "We baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew."

Check out Ananya and Rysa's adorable photos below:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More