Ananya Panday talks about doing films having two female leads and the idea of being friends with them

Ananya Panday got talking about female co-stars being friends, and working in films with multiple-female leads in a recent interview and here's what she said.

Ananya Panday is definitely going places with all the work she has done and the line up of films ahead as well. The actress made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was then seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, both the films having two female leads and an actor. And in an interview recently, she was asked about being friends with female co-stars, working in films with more than one actress, and gender inequality in the industry.

To this, Ananya went on to say how she is a living example of how two actresses can be friends and work together since both her films had two female leads. She also went on to add how all her contemporaries including Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, , and everyone else have been doing great work and are friends. She also highlighted how her upcoming film also has two female leads, her and . In fact, she also highlighted how great roles are being written for women and it has given them a lot more opportunities.

She also spoke about gender inequality and while she said how she doesn't know much about it but she did say that she would like to believe that things are improving and that she is all for women empowerment. Among other things, she also spoke about working with Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra in the upcoming film and how she is super excited because she feels it is going to be a going back to school experience for her and she will learn whatever she can from them.

