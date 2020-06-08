Ananya Panday talks about her first meeting with Vijay Deverakonda and his performance in Arjun Reddy

Ananya Panday recently got into a candid chat and during her conversation, she spoke about how was her first meeting with Vijay Deverakonda and some more.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 has been definitely doing well for herself and she continues to win our hearts with her posts and photos. However, it looks like she still has some new updates to share from time to time and that is when she got talking about her first meeting with Vijay Deverakonda as well as how did she like his movie, Arjun Reddy. The two will soon be seen together in what will be a pan Asian film, tentatively titled Fighter.

Fans have been waiting to see the two share screen space for the very first time and while we have seen Ananya in only two films, the actress did watch Arjun Reddy before meeting him and revealed how she liked his performance in the movie. She further went on to reveal how she then met him at Dharma for a meeting and it turned out to be rather interesting. She went on to say how sometimes she forgets that she is an actor herself and goes 'oh my god' when she sees someone in front of her.

She also spoke about Vijay as a person and had the kindest of things to tell about him. She went on to add how he is different from what she saw him on screen and said, "He is so different from how he is on screen. On-screen he has a really powerful presence, strong and stuff. In person, he's very soft-spoken, very sweet, very kind and quiet."

Apart from their film together, the actress will also be seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and a Shakun Batra film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

