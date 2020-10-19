Ananya Panday talks about her journey; says 'I truly enjoy learning and I want to be a student for life'

Young actress Ananya Panday says she enjoys learning and wants to be a student for life.

Ananya made her debut with "Student Of The Year 2" in 2019, and went on to star in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Khaali Peeli".

Talking about her journey as an actor so far, Ananya shared: "Every experience has been just so enriching and individually, a journey of a lifetime. I truly enjoy learning and I want to be a student for life. I want to experiment and grow with everything that I do and I definitely don't want to get stuck in a zone or stay stagnant."

"Starting from Shreya (her character in 'Student Of The Year 2') being a force to reckon with and up to Pooja ('Khaali Peeli'), who as a character is completely out of my comfort zone, all characters that I have had the chance to play have been extremely different from each other yet, and each has acted as a catalyst in broadening my horizon," she added.

The actress has two projects in the pipeline -- Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and "Fighter" alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

"Taking all those learnings forward, I'm so excited for Shakun's film and Puri Jagannath sir's film, both because yet again, these projects are so different from each other and anything I've done before and would bring out a different side of me, different characters and bring different experiences", she said.

Currently, Ananya is shooting for Batra's film in Goa.

IANS

