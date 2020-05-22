Ananya Panday talks about her parents' reaction to linkup rumours, forthcoming projects, lockdown & more

Ananya Panday has recently opened up in an interview regarding various facets of her personal and professional life including her linkup rumours, upcoming projects, the lockdown period and more. Read further for more details.

Ananya Panday attained overnight stardom after the release of her debut movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. On being asked regarding the pressure of pulling off a hat trick after the success of her first two movies, the actress reveals in a recent interview that there is no such thing and that her only work is to deliver the best to her audience. She also says that she wants to improve herself and learn.

Ask her about her future projects, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress states that Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter is the first in the pipeline as only one day of the shoot is left for the same. She also reveals that it was going to release in June but now the dates will be changed. Ananya says that she had been working alongside Vijay Deverakonda for Fighter too at that time. The actress expresses her excitement for shooting the first schedule of Shakun Batra’s movie which has now been put on halt because of the lockdown.

When being asked what she has been doing during the lockdown, Ananya reveals that she has been reading a lot and watching old English and Hindi classic movies. The most hilarious revelation made by the actress in the interview is that her parents get to know about her linkup rumours even before she does! Ananya also states that she is very close to her parents and shares everything with them.

