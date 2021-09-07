Ananya Panday talks about success and failure, says ‘If there is up, there will be down’

Despite being just a few films old, Ananya Panday has gained a massive following and made her mark in the film industry. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ananya spoke about her career and life. She said she is not afraid of failing or making mistakes, instead wants to accept them, and move on.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ananya said, “Success as well as failure is a part of the journey. There will be successes and there will be failures. I (strongly believe that) if there is a down, there will be an up, and if there is up, there will be down.”

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year. The 22-year-old further said, “When I entered showbiz, there was nothing (about the industry or the experiences) that I was prepared for. Everything was new to me, and every experience has been a new one for me”.

Ananya continued by sharing her thoughts on fashion and how she aims to influence younger people. The actress stated that she is less conscious now. “Because I know that there are a lot of younger people out there looking, who look up to me and try to dress like me. That is why I started putting out this messaging to come as the way you are, dress the way you want to, wear what makes you comfortable and makes you happy,” said the actress.

Ananya recently wrapped up Shakun Batra’s untitled film, in which she will be seen alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

