Ananya Panday teases BFF Shanaya Kapoor for 'unknowingly copying' her; Here's why

Actress Ananya Panday recently took to social media to share a series of photos and videos while spending time at the beach with sister Rysa Panday. However, as her BFF Shanaya Kapoor made a fun revelation, Ananya teased her in a fun way.

Actress Ananya Panday shares a great bond of friendship with Shanaya Kapoor since childhood. Ananya and Shanaya have known each other since they were little girls and due to this, their bond is quite strong. Often, when the two are together, they tend to share pretty photos on social media that leave netizens in awe of them. However, recently, Ananya went on to tease her best friend Shanaya for 'copying' her unknowingly after the latter made a revelation on the Khaali Peeli star's recent post.

Recently, Ananya shared a series of cute photos and a video featuring her sister Rysa, a furry friend and herself at the beach. In the photos and video, Ananya and Rysa were seen getting playful with a furry friend at the beach. In the photos, Ananya was seen clad in a black crop top with pink and blue tie-dye pants. Seeing the attire worn by Ananya, Shanaya was quick to reveal that she too has the same pair of sweatpants unknowingly. Shanaya wrote, "love how we got the same sweatpants without knowing lol." However, it was Ananya's reply to Shanaya on owning the same piece of clothing was what stole the show. Ananya wrote back, "@shanayakapoor02 cuz ur brain is always copying me unknowingly."

Take a look:

Sharing the post, Ananya had written, "fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life." The post also attracted a lot of love from Deanne Pandey and Seema Khan. The cute photos and a video took the internet by a storm. However, it was Ananya's reply to her bestie Shanaya that grabbed eyeballs.

Meanwhile, Shanaya is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions' project, just like her best friend Ananya did so in 2019. Ananya had made her debut with Dharma's film, Student of the Year 2. Now, on the work front, Ananya will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read|INSIDE Ananya Panday’s fancy & lush house in Mumbai; Photos that will give you a quick tour of her dreamy pad

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×