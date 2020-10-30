  1. Home
Ananya Panday thanks fans for their wishes on her 22nd birthday: I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug

As Ananya Panday turned a year older, she expressed her gratitude towards fans for showering birthday love on her special day.
Ananya Panday is in a celebratory mood today and she has all the rights to feel so. After all, it’s her 22nd birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans from across the world. From Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khatter etc, everyone had a sweet message for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress. The young starlet has been overwhelmed with the love coming her way and has expressed herself gratitude towards everyone.

The Student of The Year 2 actress shared beautiful pics of herself wherein she was seen enjoying the sunset while posing on a boat. In the pics, Ananya was seen wearing a stylish white coloured spaghetti crop top with matching shorts. In the caption, she thanked everyone for their love and blessings. “What 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy. Thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug,” she captioned the post.

Check out Ananya Panday’s post on her 22nd birthday:

Interestingly, the Khaali Peeli actress had a working birthday this year. Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in Goa. The diva had no complaints about a working birthday and called it a different kind of celebration without family and friends but with cast and crew. Apart from the Shakun Batra directorial, Ananya will also be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s pan India project with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

