Ananya Panday thanks Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda for breakfast; Here's how

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently wrapped up in a tight schedule owing to the promotions of her upcoming film 'Liger'. The film also stars popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda and is slated for August 25, 2022, release. Both Vijay and Ananya are seen hopping from one location to the next and are attending events back-to-back, giving interviews, conducting press conferences and more. Ananya Panday is regularly updating real-time stories on the photo-sharing app, featuring glimpses of all the promotional activities.

In the latest update, Ananya shared a glimpse of her Tuesday morning breakfast and thanked Director of Photography (DOP), who is none other than, Vijay, her co-star for the same. Ananya Panday devoured early in the morning while sitting in a chartered plane. Here, she was seen having a mouthful of Strawberry cheese cake that looked tempting and scrumptious to the viewers. The actress beautifully captioned this moment in her story by saying “"Cake for breakfast - life on the road," she captioned the picture. She also tagged Vijay Deverakonda as the "DOP".

Here's a glimpse for you:

As Liger is all set to reach the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year, the makers have already announced the sequel to Puri Jagannadh's directorial. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Geetha Govindam star was questioned about the possibility of a sequel to Liger, to which he said that it is on the cards but it will take some time.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the project will further see Ramya Krishnan as the protagonist's mother, and Ronit Roy as his coach. In addition to this, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also play prominent roles in the film, alongside Mike Tyson in a special role.

Vijay's lineup also includes Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer Kushi, and Puri Jagannadh's action drama Jana Gana Mana.

