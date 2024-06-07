Ananya Panday thinks BFFs Suhana Khan would be 'joy', Shanaya Kapoor 'anger'; says Orry will be THIS emotion

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, known for her impressive performances and large fan following, shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and social media influencer Orry. The group is frequently seen together at cafes or simply enjoying each other's company. At a recent event, Ananya was asked to describe her friends as emotions, and her responses are not to be missed.

Ananya Panday playfully matches friends to emotions

Ananya Panday recently attended the highly anticipated Inside Out 2 event, where she unveiled the new trailer. During the event, she was asked, "If your friends were emotions, who would be which emotion?" Ananya quickly delivered a perfect answer and said, "Suhana would definitely be joy for sure. Shanaya would be anger because she used to say, 'Don't angry me,' when we were little." She also mentioned Orry, calling him 'Disgust and said, "And I would say maybe Orry is like Disgust."

For the unversed, Disgust features as a character in Inside Out. Described officially, Disgust is known for being highly opinionated, extremely honest, and vigilant in observing people, places, and things.

Ananya Panday’s post on Environment Day

Recently, the actress celebrated Environment Day by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, she is seen riding a horse in a desert, exuding a cool vibe. She sported a purple t-shirt paired with blue jeans and boots. Alongside the video, she captioned, “The earth does not belong to us, we belong to the earth #EnvironmentDay.”

Ananya Panday on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is now gearing up for her series debut in Call Me Bae, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6, 2024.

The series features a diverse cast including Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film.

