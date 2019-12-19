Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan would look beautiful in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Recently, Suhana Khan made her acting debut in the short film The Grey Part of Blue and bestie Ananya Panday was all praises for the former's performance.

Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar is excited on the success of her film. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Ananya shares a great rapport with 's daughter . Infact the two are besties. Ananya calls her girl gang which includes Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor as Charlie's Angels. Recently Suhana made her acting debut in the short film The Grey Part of Blue.

On this, bestie Ananya said to Times Now that Suhana is such a brilliant actor. They used to do plays in school together, they have done the New York Film Academy together. Ananya thinks Suhana is just too talented. When asked Ananya about Suhana's debut in Bollywood, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said, "I can't decide for her... But Suhana is super super talented... I think she's such a great dancer, a great singer and a great actor. I think Suhana would look beautiful in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir film."

On speaking about the success of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya said, "It feels amazing, I think I just feel overwhelmed with all the love that we are getting. I feel like we are blessed because we are loved by everyone including the audience, the industry, and the reviews... it's very rare for a film like this to get so much love from all kinds of people."

Besides Khaali Peeli, Ananya has bagged another project with and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. Producer and director Shakun Batra confirmed this news and posted on their social media accounts.

Credits :Times Now

