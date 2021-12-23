Ananya Panday is a total cutie in THESE childhood pics with her 'first best friend'; Can you guess who?

Actress Ananya Panday often uses social media to share snippets from her life with fans. Be it her looks for events or updates about her films, Ananya ensures her fans are updated about what she's up to. While everyone who follows Ananya knows that she shares a childhood bond with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, the Khaali Peeli actress has now gone on to add to her list of best friends and has revealed who was her first close buddy. In a recent post, Ananya wished her first best friend on his birthday and revealed who it was.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Geheraiyaan actress dropped cute and unseen childhood photos with her cousin Ahaan Panday. With it, Ananya penned a sweet wish for Ahaan and also revealed him to be her first best friend. In one of the photos, Ananya and Ahaan could be seen enjoying lollies while posing and smiling. In another photo, the cousins could be seen playing in a huge number of balloons. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Happy Happy happiest birthday to my first best friend. I love you Ahaani @ahaanpandayy."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Ananya has been in the headlines for her film, Gehraiyaan. The actress will be seen with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the film. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film's teaser was launched recently and the title also was confirmed. It will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. Besides this, Ananya also will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will release in multiple languages.

