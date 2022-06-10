Ananya Panday is a total MOOD as she sings the iconic film Titanic's song in latest video; WATCH

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

Apart from being a fabulous actress, Ananya has a special talent for singing as well and she demonstrates it time and again. Recently, a video is going viral on social media in which the star can be heard singing a song from the iconic movie Titanic. In rhe video, Ananya can be seen having fun with her friends as she partied with them. For those unaware, Titanic is a cult romance that was released in 1997 and starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles.

Watch Ananya's video here

Recently, Ananya flaunted her new haircut on Instagram. She took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new boomerang. In the video, the young actress can be seen flaunting her new haircut as she moved her head side to side. She looked really pretty with her shoulder-length hair. Ananya wore a yellow tank top She did not have much make up on. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "Post hair cut boomerang is a must".

For those unaware, Ananya was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ananya received lots of appreciation for her role in the film Gehraiyaan.

Up next, the 23-year-old actress has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

