Ananya Panday treats fans into Maldives birthday; expresses gratitude for showering 'love and good vibes'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday on October 30. She headed to the beautiful Maldives to spend her birthday. The actress has been showered with warm birthday wishes from not only several Bollywood celebrities but also her fans on social media. Now, a while ago, Ananya shared a bunch of photos to treat fans to her Maldives birthday.

Ananya Panday shares photos of her Maldives birthday

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya Panday who celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldives, shared pictures of the celebration with her fans and followers. Sharing the picture, the Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, "25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign."

Reacting to her post, Farah Khan commented, "Happy birthday baby.. have the best year ever."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Ananya and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at Mumbai airport on the same day but separately ahead of the actress's birthday. It led to the speculations that the rumored couple will be celebrating Panday's birthday together.

