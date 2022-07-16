Ananya Panday treats fans with sun-kissed ‘sneaky selfies’ during a look test; Suhana Khan calls her ‘beauty’

Ananya Panday is a social media queen and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress, who made her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2, is quite active on Instagram and doesn’t miss out on a chance to treat her fans with her beautiful pics. From her family moments to her movie updates, Ananya has aced the art of being on the top of her social media game. And now, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is once again making the headlines as she has shared some stunning selfies on Instagram.

In the pics, Ananya was seen wearing a lavender coloured embroidered spaghetti style top. She had her make up game on point and had kept her wavy tresses open. As the Khaali Peeli actress was gearing up for a look test for her upcoming project, she made sure to click some beautiful sunkissed selfies. Ananya captioned the post as, “sneaky selfies during look tests” along with a purple heart emoticon. Soon her BFF Suhana Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Beaaauty”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She is currently looking forward to the release of Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the pan India project will be releasing on August 25, 2022. Besides, she is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

