Ananya Panday tricks fans into believing she is vacationing with her new photo; announces a fun shoot

The ongoing lockdown has indeed brought about the creative side of many and we cannot seem to get enough of all the social media posts giving us glimpses into what has everyone been up to. While we are all trying to keep up with the lockdown, this is a good time to explore new things after all because we will not have this kind of free time once all this is over. As it turns out, Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday is at it too.

Ananya took to social media to share a photo where she is posing for a carefree click and a beaming smile while dressed up. She captioned the photo as, 'fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes. jk shot something super fun for u guys today. #StayTuned.' She looked pretty in the off-shoulder white dress and a pair of earrings, however, it looks like she opted for a no-makeup look but right now, it is what she has in store that has fans excited after all.

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Up ahead, she has three films lined up, including the much-awaited movie with and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and an untitled movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

