Ananya Panday tries her hand at shooting a toy in Khaali Peeli BTS pics; Ishaan Khatter 'doesn't trust' her

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter often poke fun at each other on social media. Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, Ananya and Ishaan shared quirky posts with behind-the-scenes photos and they will win you over.

Actress Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are all set to entertain audiences with Khaali Peeli on October 2, 2020. Ahead of that the young co-stars have been poking fun at each other on social media while posting stills of their film. Recently, Ananya dropped quirky stills of herself from Khaali Peeli where she was seen aiming for a toy with a rifle. However, it was Ishaan's entry that she used in her caption in a smart way and left netizens in splits.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan dropped a still of Ananya from Khaali Peeli and introduced his 'chaavi' Pooja. Ananya shared the same still with another follow up photo with Ishaan and left everyone in awe. In the first photo, Ananya was seen clad in a pink suit with perfect hair and make up. She was seen holding a rifle in her hand and aiming at a toy. However, in the second still, Ishaan came to her aid annd her expressions changed. She claimed in her caption that the co-actor did not trust her with a toy.

Ananya wrote, "not just ankhiyon se goli mare (ing) anymore ..... ok I think @ishaankhatter doesn’t trust me w a toy (tbh i wouldn’t trust me too ) #KhaaliPeeli @macriaan #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial."

Take a look at Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's photos:

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli's two songs Beyonse Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas have managed to impress audiences and already many love their chemistry. The film's trailer came out a while back and it featured Ananya as a passenger in Ishaan's taxi. Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen as the antagonist in the thriller drama. It is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. It is slated to release on October 2, 2020, on ZeePlex.

