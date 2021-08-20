Ananya Panday tries to train her furry friend Astro in an adorable video; Did she succeed? WATCH

Ananya Panday is only a few films old, but she has become quite popular among the masses. The actress made her debut in 2019 in the – helmed ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. In a short span of time, Ananya has been able to make room for herself in the film world. She is quite active on social media as well, and often gives her fans glimpses into her life, especially with her two cute furry friends – Astro and Fudge. In fact, recently, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey, took to her Instagram to share an adorable moment between Ananya, and her pet dog, Astro.

In the video shared by Bhavana, we see Ananya trying to train Astro, while offering him a treat. At first, Ananya stretched out her palm in front of Astro, and said, ‘Paw’, hearing which, Astro promptly placed his left fore paw on Ananya’s palm. Ananya pet him on his head, and then took a couple of steps back. She then placed a dog treat in front of her pet friend, and said, ‘Stay’. Astro perfectly followed her instructions and stayed for a few seconds. Only when Ananya said ‘Get it!’, her furry friend moved for the treat. ‘Good boy!’ said Ananya and pet Astro once again.

In a few moments after posting the video, users and fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Among many heart emojis by fans in the comments, was a comment from Ananya’s first co-star, Tiger Shroff, as well. Tiger left a comment that read, “So cuteee”.

Check out this adorable video of Ananya training her furry friend here:

On the work front, Ananya has quite a few interesting line up of films. She recently wrapped up shooting for Shakun Batra’s next directorial that features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads. She also has ‘Liger’ opposite south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya was last seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat in ‘Khaali Peeli’, which had a digital release.

