Ananya Panday on trolls criticising her clothes: Don't obsess over it; It's fine as long as I'm happy & comfy

Ananya Panday is among the popular stars who enjoy a huge fan following among the youth. Recently, in a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya opened up about being trolled for her choice of clothes and revealed how she handles it.

Actress Ananya Panday made her debut last year and maybe just 3 films old, but her popularity among the youth has significantly increased. But, the downside of being a popular star is that every move you make, you get trolled for it. Speaking of it, Ananya's outfit choices have been questioned by netizens several times. But, the SOTY 2 star has handled the criticism with positivity, and recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan quizzed her about it, she had an apt reply for her.

On Kareena's show, What Women Want, Ananya was asked about how she manages to handle trolling on her outfits. To this, Ananya revealed that initially, she used to make the effort to dress to make people happy. However, Ananya shared that now, she chooses to wear what she likes and makes her feel comfortable. Further, she candidly said that as long as she gets good photos for her Instagram handle in her clothes, she is ok with everything. She revealed that she does not think about it too much.

Sharing her thoughts over being trolled for her clothes, Ananya said, "When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable. I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine."

Meanwhile, Ananya has been acing her style game on Instagram, and often, her photos and their captions leave fans impressed. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is currently being shot in Alibaug and often, Ananya joins Deepika, Siddhant for the shoot. Besides this, Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh's pan India project with Vijay Deverakonda.

