Ananya Panday trolls herself as she compares her photoshoot pics to a fruit mesh cover: I'm fully aware

Ananya Panday, who is currently working on her first pan-India project Liger, has been delighting her fans and followers on Instagram with some stunning photoshoot images. After raising the temperature with some monochrome snaps, the actress took to her social to share some new images. But that wasn't all. While sharing the photos, Ananya poked fun at herself as she compared her outfit to a fruit mesh cover.

Wondering what exactly we're talking about? Well, for her photoshoot, Ananya wore a chic white swimsuit and took the fashion quotient a notch higher by wearing a full length net-like overlay. Ananya's look was a winner but we get if it left some people confused.

The actress admitted that she was fully aware that the net-like overlay resembled her to someone else. Sharing the series of photos, Ananya wrote, "I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing." Check out Ananya Panday's photos below:

The caption definitely cracked up her mother Bhavana Pandey and actress Tamannaah Bhatia who commented with a string of laughing emojis. However, Ananya's fans were impressed by the pictures and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

