Ananya Panday turns cheerleader for BFF Shanaya Kapoor as she rocks an oversized denim look; PICS

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be debuting alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak. The first look is out and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the silver screen. The star kid has always been a part of the limelight and also enjoys a massive fan following. Shanaya is quite the fashionista and loves to share glimpses of her style via her Instagram handle. And, her recent photoshoot has won the hearts of not just her family members but also of her best friend Ananya Panday.

Shanaya shared stunning pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, the star kid can be seen in a denim-on-denim outfit and flaunting her toned body. Sharing the post, she simply wrote, "supppp." Reacting to it, Ananya Panday wrote, "Worth the wait," followed by a love-struck emoticon, while Khushi Kapoor wrote, "sexy." While Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons and wrote "love." Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh also reacted to the star kid's photos.

About Shanaya Kapoor's Bedhadak

Sharing the poster of Bedhadak, the star kid had shared the poster with the caption, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh – directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!” As earlier reported by us, a source close to the film Bedhadak had informed us that it is a love triangle in the rom-com space.

Shanaya Kapoor's work front

On the work front, before her first film, Shanaya already made a splash this year when walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. She began her career as an assistant director with cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. Also, she made a cameo in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring her mother, Maheep Kapoor.