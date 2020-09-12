Ananya Panday turns photographer for Khaali Peeli costar Ishaan Khatter & fans love their ‘real world’ photos

Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will witness an OTT release on October 2, 2020

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are coming together for the first time in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film will witness an OTT release. Post the trailer of the film, the makers dropped the first song of the film titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, and soon after the songs’ release, netizens trolled the song for its sexist lyrics. Later, the director of the song apologized for offending anyone as he said that the lyric in question was never intended racially.

Adding, the director had said that the term ‘goriya’ has been so traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn’t occur “to any of us to interpret it in the literal manner.” For the unversed, Beyonce has trademarked her name, barring it from using her name commercially and so, as per reports, the makers are likely to rework on the lyrics of the song to avoid an international legal battle. And today, Ishaan Khatter shared a photo on social media wherein he is seen posing amid the nature and while his caption read, “Real world shiz,” Ananya Panday soon commented on the photo asking for credits because looks like she was the photographer for Ishaan as she wrote, “Nice pics who clicked ️…”

Earlier, when the song- Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was released, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a comment praising Ananya and calling her hot and to this, Ananya had thanked her ‘most favorutie’ star. That said, talking about Khaali Peeli, the film will release on October 2

