Ananya Panday turns singer as she croons Gehraiyaan title track in a video; Reviews her cover as 'not bad'

Remember when the makers of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan teased fans with a glimpse of the title track of the film and it went viral? Many fans tried singing it and shared videos on social media. And now, it looks like Ananya too has joined the bandwagon as she tried her hand at singing Gehraiyaan's title track on Saturday during the promotions of the film. The actress' team member shared a glimpse of Ananya trying to sing the song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya reposted the story by her team member in which she is seen singing the Gehraiyaan title track. Ananya is seen clad in a red co-ord set with her hair left open and gold round hoop earrings. She is seen crooning the song and stopping in the middle to review too. She goes on to complete the lyrics and ends up reviewing her attempt as 'not bad'. Ananya's team member wrote, "Not such a "gehra" voice but a 10/10 in the confidence department." To this, Ananya replied, 'Can't deny."

Have a look at the video HERE

Meanwhile, recently, during the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Ananya revealed that during the narration of the script, she had excused herself to go to the bathroom. She revealed that she stayed inside for 20 minutes as she could not believe that she would be working with Shakun Batra. In the film, Ananya will be seen playing Tia, who is Deepika Padukone aka Alisha's cousin.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapur and Dhairya Karwa. It is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. Gehraiyaan is all set to release on Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

