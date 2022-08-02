Ananya Panday twins with Karisma Kapoor, reveals carrying her pic on every set; Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts

Ananya Panday is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She never fails to stun her fans with her fashion game. Well, the actress is all geared up for the release of her upcoming Pan-India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. These two are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. Well, today the actress shared a picture of her from what appears to be her makeup room and the USP of this picture is that she is twinning with Karisma Kapoor.

Ananya Panday clicked a mirror selfie and looked super cute. She had stuck a picture of Karisma Kapoor in the mirror. Karisma looked cute as always and the picture seemed to be a snap from one of her films back in the 90s. Ananya can be seen wearing a similar multi-coloured top. She has her hair tied in a single ponytail and the Liger actress makes a goofy face. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote, “BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust.”

Check out Ananya Panday’s picture:

Taking to the comments section, Karisma Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan commented and wrote, “No one like OUR LOLO.” She also wrote, “So cool you look you star.”

On the work front, Ananya Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she featured alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Made in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this Pan India movie will release in theatres worldwide on 25th August this year. Apart from Liger, Ananya is also working on Zoya Akhtar's Ko Gaye Hum Kahaan in which she will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

