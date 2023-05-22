Ananya Panday twins with ‘little bird’ Suhana Khan as she drops an UNSEEN pic to wish her BFF

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are two of the closest friends in the Bollywood industry. These two star kids often make headlines for their friendship and never miss a chance to cheer for each other or make each other happy. Well, today is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter's birthday and social media is buzzing with wishes for the budding star. But, the Dream Girl 2 actress’ wish for Suhana is grabbing all the limelight. Scroll down to have a look at the wish.

Ananya Panday’s wish for Suhana Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of her and Suhana Khan. Both the star kids are twinning in white attires and look absolutely stunning as they are dolled up. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter looks flawless in minimal makeup as she stylishly poses for the camera. While, Ananya, on the other hand, poses with her eyes closed and flaunts her bright smile as she leans on her BFF’s back. The Gehraiyaan star has her eye makeup done on point and looks beautiful. Sharing this selfie, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world, wish you every joy today and every day. Love you so so so so much.”

Check it out:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this she has Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and the teaser of the film has already created a lot of hype.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be making her debut with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The team recently wrapped up the film and the first look has already created a lot of hype.

