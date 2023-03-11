Ananya Panday twirls happily, Poses with her cousins in dreamy INSIDE PICS from Alanna Panday’s bridal shower

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Ivor McCary on March 16. The wedding celebrations have kickstarted with Alanna’s bridal shower, which was held yesterday, on March 10. It was attended by family members and a few close friends. The bride’s brother Ahaan Panday, mom Deanne Panday, and Alanna’s cousin Ananya Panday were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for Alanna’s bridal shower last night. They were all dressed in white outfits, and looked absolutely stunning. Now, we came across inside pictures from Alanna’s bridal shower, and they are simply dream-like!

Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday pose with Alanna Panday at her bridal shower

Ahaan Panday took to his Instagram to post pictures from the bridal brunch. The first picture shows Alanna hugging her brother Ahaan. Alanna wore a beautiful ivory mini-dress, and had her hair tied in a half-up hairstyle. The next picture shows Ananya Panday and Ahaan posing with Alanna and Ivor. Ananya is seen wearing a flower crown, and she looks stunning in a white Saasha & Kinni dress. Another picture gives a glimpse of the floral pastel-themed décor, and Ananya and Ahaan are captured in a candid moment with other guests.

Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also shared some beautiful solo pictures of Ananya Panday from Alanna’s bridal shower. She is seen twirling around happily in her white dress, as she stands in front of a pretty white cart filled with flowers. Other pictures show her posing happily. “My Belle right here, always manages to steal the ball! @ananyapanday in @saakshakinni for #AlannaPanday’s Bridal Shower,” wrote Tanya, while sharing the pictures. Take a look!

Alanna Panday also shared some pictures with Ivor, and wrote, "Bridal Brunch (But we decided to include the boys)." Check out the pictures below.

ALSO READ: Loved Ananya Panday’s Saaksha & Kinni dress worn at Alanna Panday’s bridal shower? Here’s how much it costs