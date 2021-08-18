Ananya Panday on using Khloe Kardashian’s line in the show Fabulous Lives: Never pretended those were my words

Last year, Netflix released an original, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, and what followed was a feast for online trolls who poked fun at many aspects of the show. But something that really stood out for Twitterati was a particular line by Ananya Panday, that they realized was first said by Khloe Kardashian on her show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Recently, Ananya opened up about the same on Arbaaz Khan’s show, ‘Pinch' Season 2, and said that she never claimed those were her words.

In the first episode of Fabulous Lives, we see Ananya Panday getting ready with her team when she says how much her mother, Bhavana Pandey swore when Ananya was a child. She says, “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F**k because you all used to say it.” On realizing this was first said by Khloe on her reality show, Twitter users shared video proof of the same and trolled Ananya left and right.

Khloe had said the same line about her mother, Kris Jenner, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians - “My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F*ck."

Now, Ananya has said that she never pretended she came up with those words and gives full credit to Khloe. Ananya told Arbaaz, "I had told my mom that if I came on the show, someone or the other will troll me and there will be a controversy. I never pretended those were my words. I am giving all credit to Khloe for that line.”

On the work front, Ananya has a number of interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Liger’. She also has a pivotal role in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-named directorial, featuring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.