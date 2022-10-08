Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor and others arrive in jazzy outfits for Bunty Sajdeh's birthday; PICS

Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh is the MD and CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Dharma Cornerstone Agency. He completed 46 years and organised a birthday bash that was attended by the biggest of movie stars in the filmbiz. The party went on till wee hours, in suburban Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan looked extremely smart and dashing in his printed white jacket. Ananya Panday looked exquisite in her gorgeous, off-white bodycon dress. Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta and director Punit Malhotra looked very smart in their black t-shirts and jeans. Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari put up their A-game as they two too preferred to dress in black. Karan Johar turned up the style quotient, wearing his stylish black jacket. Seema Sajdeh looked very gorgeous in her lavender bodycon dress. Mouni Roy looked glamorous in her pretty white dress while Shanaya Kapoor in off-white cord set managed to draw eyeballs. Sanjay Kapoor preferred wearing a comfortable black hoodie. Karan Wahi looked marvelous in his smart white shirt while Karishma Tanna in her black dress rose the temperature. Aparshakti Khurana was seen kissing his lady love on her temples. He pulled off his orange t-shirt with ease. Bhavana Pandey looked mindblowing in her printed white dress and Kanika Singh in a loud pink dress grabbed eyeballs. The shutterbugs clicked as many photos of every celebrity as they could, after which the they headed in.