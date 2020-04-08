Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti light up the internet as they share breathtaking photos of Supermoon

Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and other Bollywood celebs took to social media to share breathtaking images of the Supermoon

At a time when the entire world is grappling with the Coronavirus outbreak, one thing that brought a smile and a ray of hope amongst the citizens of the country was the biggest and brightest moons of the year i.e. the Supermoon. That’s right! On April 7, 2020, India witnessed a moonlit night as the Supermoon charmed everyone staying in isolation and just like all of us, even a host of Bollywood actors enjoyed the moonlit night. Now since all of us are indoors amid the crisis, this was, indeed one of the highlights of the day to have seen the moon in its best glory. B-town celebs such as Ananya Panday, Vicky Kauhsal, , among others basked in the moonlight and shared pictures of one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year on social media. While this year, we will witness a couple of supermoons, this pink supermoon is slated to be the biggest and brightest of them all. Also, the full moon this month is also nicknamed the pink moon.

To begin with, Takht actor Vicky Kaushal, shared breathtaking photos of the Mumbai skyline as the moon shone over the skyscrapers and alongside the photos, Vicky wrote, “View tonight. #supermoon.” Soon after, Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, left a comment on the photo as he compared his brother to a chand as he wrote, “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai.” Later, Student of the year 2 star Ananya Panday, too, shared a picture of the moon and wrote, “In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.” Not just this, Parineeti Chopra, too, shared a similar picture of the supermoon and alongside the photo, this Ishqzaade actress wrote, “Whattawow.”

According to NASA, a supermoon takes place when a full moon is at its closest to the Earth as the moon revolves around our planet in an elliptical orbit. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the entire nation is under a lockdown, and, a few days back, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to light a diya in their balconies, B-town celebs extended their solidarity to the PM and stepped out in their balconies to light a day. From ’s son, Abram, , Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan to , and others, everyone lit candles or oil lamps to show their solidarity with the PM Modi.

Credits :Instagram

