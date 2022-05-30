Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda nail the hook step of 'The Punjaabban Song' on Koffee With Karan sets

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda sharing the screen space in the Pan-India film Liger. The stars have been sharing pictures and videos from the sets ever since they started shooting for this film. Well, today these two have yet again set the internet on fire with a video of them dancing together. Ananya and Vijay can be seen grooving to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Fans are super excited to witnessand Vijay Deverakonda sharing the screen space in the Pan-India film Liger. The stars have been sharing pictures and videos from the sets ever since they started shooting for this film. Well, today these two have yet again set the internet on fire with a video of them dancing together. Ananya and Vijay can be seen grooving to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song on the sets of Koffee With Karan. In the video, we can see Ananya Panday looking glam in a yellow mini dress. She looked stunning as she paired her yellow dress with sparkling purple heels. Ananya left her hair open and looked gorgeous. Vijay Deverakonda on the other side looked dapper in a black and white suit. He wore a white shirt and layered it with a white blazer that he paired over black trousers. These two danced on JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song and apparently, they are on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Sharing this video, Ananya wrote, “Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger.” Check out Ananya Panday’s reel:

Talking about Liger, the movie is helmed by Puri Jagganadh and marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger will feature Vijay in the role of a boxer and the movie will hit the screens on August 25 this year. Apart from this, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ananya’s second project with Siddhant after their 2022 release Gehraiyaan. For the uninitiated, Gehraiyaan also featured Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in the lead and had opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

