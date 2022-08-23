Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda reach next city for Liger promotions; Pose outside Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu Film Industry. He is an outsider who made it big in the movie space. The actor has been a part of iconic films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and more. The actor gears up for the release of his much awaited pan-India film Liger, alongside Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday. The mixed-martial arts drama film releases in less than 2 days, on 25th August, and the buzz for the film is very high. Vijay and Ananya promoted their film Liger in Lucknow today.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are finishing up the last leg of promotions for their film Liger. Today, the dynamic duo promoted their film in the city of Lucknow. Ananya Panday in her stunning red salvar kameez looked breath-taking. Vijay Deverakonda looked smart in his grey co-ord set. The pair visited the iconic Rumi Darwaza and Ananya Panday even twirled in front. She shared a post on Instagram with her in posing in front of Rumi Darwaza. Her caption read, "Muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hai. #Liger out day after!!!! and I cannot control my smile". The team of Liger has been promoting their film very aggressively, right from the trailer launch event that happened in two different states with noted dignitaries like Ranveer Singh and Prabhas, to promoting the film extensively around India.

Have a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post:

Have a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram story:

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger. The actress has also confirmed being a part of three other films which are expected to role later this year and early next year. Ramya Krishnan will be seen in Queen 2. She has also confirmed her presence in Rajinikanth's next film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures.

Also read: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda twin in black as they promote Liger in Warangal; PICS