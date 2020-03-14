Ananya Panday is a vision in white as she smiles while posing with a little fan in this unseen PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ananya Panday's unseen picture with a little fan surely deserves your attention in which she looks undeniably pretty in a white dress. Check out the picture.

Ananya Panday has been able to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood within a very short period. She began her journey with ’s Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The stunning beauty has earned appreciation again for giving a stellar performance in her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Now, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year.

Ananya enjoys a massive fan following on social media which has been increasing manifold with the passage of time. We have recently come across an unseen picture of the Student of the Year 2 actress in which she can be seen posing with a little fan. Ananya looks undeniably pretty in a white cold-shoulder dress embellished with a golden belt. She also wears a pair of large, round-shaped earrings that perfectly match her outfit. The actress flashes her adorable smile as she poses with the little guy.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter which has been directed by Maqbool Khan. Most of the scenes of this movie have been extensively shot in Wai, Maharashtra. It has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in pivotal roles. The action-thriller is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020. Ananya will also be collaborating with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for yet another untitled Bollywood movie.

