Ananya Panday wants to explore more of action genre; Says she's keen to play a lead in an action film someday

Ananya Panday has expressed her desire to do more of action in films. Here's what the actress has to say.

Ananya Panday, who made an impressive Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, is one of the most-sought after actresses in the film industry. The young actress has several good projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming film that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, she is also making her Telugu film debut with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter. Action is one of her favourite genres, as she recently expressed her desire to play the lead in an action flick someday.

Ananya, who did action sequences in her latest release Khaali Peeli, wants to do a hardcore action film. Talking about the same, she told ANI, “Doing action in this film was something very new for me and different, but I had a blast. Parvez Bhai and his team made it feel so easy for me, so I really hope to do action in more films or maybe even an action film someday.” Further talking about her role in the Maqbool Khan directorial, she revealed what she loved the most about her character in Khaali Peeli.

The star kid was quoted as saying “The fact that Pooja was so empowered and no damsel in distress, how she fought for herself really drew me to her as a character. She was a full Hindi-picture hero herself.”

Meanwhile, Ananya has returned to Mumbai after an exciting shoot schedule in Goa for her next film. Talking about her highly-awaited Telugu debut, the upcoming pan India film, will see the Arjun Reddy star playing the role of a boxer, while Ananya’s character has been kept under wraps. The film was announced in February this year. Read Also: Ananya Panday's fan approaches her with a card despite getting blocked by the team; Watch VIDEO :

Credits :ANI

