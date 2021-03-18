Ananya Panday wants to 're watch Koi Mil Gaya but doesn't know if she's over her childhood fear of Jaadu'

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to ask for help from netizens and shared what fear is stopping her from re-watching Koi Mil Gaya. Check out her post below.

With back-to-back projects lined in her kitty, Ananya Panday has been a busy bee. The actress has been occupied with the shoot of her upcoming projects. She had recently returned from Goa post wrapping up the shooting schedule of her first South film Liger. Amid her hectic work life, the Student of the Year 2 actress also makes sure to keep her ardent fan base posted about her day-to-day activities and often treats them with her stunning pictures.

Now, in her recent post, the Khaali Peeli star has asked for help from netizens as she wants to 'rewatch the film Koi Mil Gaya but doesn't know if she's over her childhood fear of Jaadu.” Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a boomerang wherein she looks confused as she is mulling over watching the film. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Kinda wanna rewatch Koi Mil Gaya But Idk if I’m over my childhood fear of Jaadu.” In the video, she looked beautiful as she is seen posing with her hand kept on her face. She also posted a photo of an alien character from starrer and captioned it as, “Aaaaahhhh.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram posts below:

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled upcoming film that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also making her South debut with Puri Jagannadh’s sports action Liger alongside heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday slays in a white crop top and jeans as she is spotted at a Mumbai jetty

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×