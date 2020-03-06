Ananya Panday was an adorable kid and THIS throwback picture is serious proof; Check It Out

The picture shows Ananya in a cute little pink outfit as she cuddles next to her mum Bhavna Panday with dad Chunky Panday towering above. Check it out below.

After Throwback Thursday, Flashback Friday's are the second best thing on social media. We often get to see old pictures and videos shared by stars and their fan clubs and today was no different. Shared by Ananya's popular fan club, the picture is from Ananya's childhood. The picture shows Ananya in a cute little pink outfit as she cuddles next to her mum Bhavna Panday with dad Chunky Panday towering above.

All of them can be seen donning ethic outfits including Ananya's younger sister. The picture definitely makes for a great Flashback Friday and a family photo. Check out the adorable Ananya's family photo below:

Isn't she simply adorable?

Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh after making her debut last year with Student Of The Year 2. The actress is now currently gearing up for Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Their first look created quite the buzz on social media and the movie is expected to release in June this year. Besides that, she has also been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda’s pan India project along with Charmme Kaur and has begun shooting for the same. Vijay and Ananya's paparazzi shots in Mumbai have created quite the stir on social media with some excited and some not-so-excited fans. Despite bagging films, Ananya continues to face flak on social media time and again.

