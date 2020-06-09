Ananya Panday was asked about her favourite memory with AbRam and Suhana Khan; Here’s what she said

During an interview, SOTY 2 actress Ananya Panday was quizzed about her favorite memory with Shah Rukh Khan’s kids- AbRam and Suhana Khan; Read on

We all know that Ananya Panday and are childhood friends, and prior to the lockdown, these two ladies were often snapped together in the city, however, since they are quarantining at home, all they can do is virtually meet each other and drop cute comments on each other’s posts. On Suhana’s 20th birthday, Ananya Panday took to social media to share a warm birthday note for her bestie, and also, recently, when Ananya had posted a series of sunkissed selfies, Suhana was the first one to drop a comment on the photos. That said, we know since Suhana and Ananya are BFFs, it is only natural for Ananya to share a great rapport with AbRam

Now, during a recent interview, this SOTY 2 actress was asked about her favourite memory with AbRam, she had said that, “I think my favorite memory of Abram would actually be when he saw the trailer of Student of the year 2. I think someone told him, I think Suhana or someone and he was so excited. Like he came to my house and he kept pointing to the screen and he was like that’s you, that’s you, and he kept like replaying my part. I love Abram, like I just love kids in general but Abram will always be like my favorite child, and we get along really well we have so much fun.” Moving on, when this Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was asked about her favourite memory with Suhana, she had said that she has many memories with her. “With Suhana I have so many memories, Suhana and I have grown up together and my only complaint is that she lives too far away and I barely get to see her,” shared Ananya, adding, “My favourite memory would be when we were younger, Suhana and I would do every class together, we have done ballet together, we have done kathak together, we have done art class together. We have gone to New York Film Academy together and Suhana and I would do everything together and that’s my favourite memory”

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and next, she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Next, she will be seen romancing Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, and Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut.

Check out Ananya Panday and BFF Suhana Khan's photo here:

