Ananya Panday watches Bridgerton on Saturday night; kickstarts Sunday morning with fun Pilates session ft. furry friend

Ananya Panday, who entertained the audience with two films last year, is gearing up for a slew of exciting projects in 2024. The actress recently returned from a getaway to Milan and has offered a peek into her weekend.

Ananya watched the series Bridgerton on Saturday night and began her Sunday morning with a Pilates session. Her workout session was made more enjoyable by the presence of her furry friend.

Ananya Panday’s weekend ft. Bridgerton watch and Pilates workout

On June 22, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snapshot of her television as she watched the popular historical romance series, Bridgerton. Summarizing her cozy night, Ananya wrote, “Nothing else I’d rather do on a Saturday night.”

Then today, June 23, Ananya posted a glimpse of her Sunday morning in the gym. She started her day with a Pilates session accompanied by a dog. In one story, Ananya was seen in her workout attire, sitting on a machine, and posing happily. She stated, “Look who made it to Pilates on a Sunday (heart hands emoji).”

In another story, Ananya gave the dog some treats, calling him in an adorable voice. She captioned it, “Treats > working out.”

Have a look at Ananya’s stories!

Earlier, Ananya also shared pictures from her time in Milan, as she enjoyed the view of the stunning Duomo di Milano at night. Donning a beige dress, she posed in front of the lit-up cathedral.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s work front

Last year, Ananya Panday first starred in the comedy drama Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Then came her coming-of-age film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she impressed everyone with her performance as Ahana.

Looking ahead, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller in her lineup. She will also be making her web series debut with Call Me Bae. Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. The cast of Call Me Bae also includes Vir Das, Varun Sood, Mini Mathur, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday gives peek into her Milan diaries and we can't decide if she's beautiful or 'waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam'