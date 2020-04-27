Ananya Panday watches Chunky Panday starrer Tezaab to kill boredom amidst the lockdown; Check it out

Ananya Panday is spending her quarantine period by watching Chunky Panday's film, Tezaab also starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become a master is using social media apps. From scrolling posts to uploading pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Ananya Panday, from working out at home to turning a chef to sister Rysa Panday, Student of the Year 2 actress has been spending quarantine in the most productive way. Not only this but Ananya also makes sure to update her fans with her candid photos and videos and what she is up to during this quarantine period.

Recently, Ananya treated fans with a video of father Chunky Panday from the song So Gaya Yeh Jaha from Tezaab. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has shared the video clips of the song on her Instagram story without any caption. The song is apt for all those who have been missing their night sleep and staying awake watching TV or playing games amid lockdown. And it looks like the actress is watching Tezaab with her family to kill boredom. For the uninitiated, Tezaab also starring Anil Kapoor and was produced and directed by N. Chandra. The movie revolves around a college student, who wants to join the army and serve his country, become a criminal due to unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

Check out the snaps from Ananya Panday's story here:

