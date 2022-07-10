Ananya Panday waves at the paparazzi as she gets spotted in the city after packing up shoot; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and and never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. Besides, be it for her acting skills or her style statements, Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen.

Speaking of which, the Khaali Peeli actress was on Sunday spotted at in the study after the packup of the shoot of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the pictures, Ananya is seen in a casual yet comfy outfit as she dons a black tank top with printed trousers. The actress is all smiles while posing for the paparazzi post packup.

Have a look at her pictures:

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a digital age story of three friends to be essayed by Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It was back in September 2021, when the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.