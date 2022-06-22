Ananya Panday wears bathrobe on pajamas, Siddhant Chaturvedi dons casuals at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot; PICS

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted by the paparazzi a few moments back. The two young actors are busy with a working weekday, as they were photographed at their on-location shoot for their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Check out their latest pictures.

Ananya Panday was seen in a unique outfit, which is in all probability what her character in the film will be seen wearing for the scene. The Gehraiyaan actress was seen wearing a cute pajama set with a lavender-coloured top and printed blue pajamas. But, that’s not all! She was also seen wearing a grey bathrobe on top of her lounge set. Yes, you read that right! The actress had minimal makeup on, and her shoulder-length hair was left open. She acknowledged the paps and smiled at the cameras for photos.

Ananya’s co-actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi was also photographed at the shoot. The Gully Boy actor looked absolutely handsome in his stylish casuals as he donned a baggy green shirt, with yellow checked trousers. He too smiled at the shutterbugs as they clicked him from a distance.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest photos:

Apart from Ananya and Siddhant, the film will also feature Adarsh Gourav in a pivotal role. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh, and is directed by Singh too. The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema’s Tiger Baby Productions. It is billed as a digital-age, coming-of-age story of three friends.

Apart from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Siddhant, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

