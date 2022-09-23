Ananya Panday wears Karan Johar's big sunglasses on her small face; See her selfie
Ananya Panday shared a new selfie on her social media.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since she entered the Bollywood industry, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her debut in the industry in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and has not stopped ever since. Despite being a few films old, the Pati Patni Au Woh actress has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz.
The actress likes to keep quite an active presence on her social media space, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Ananya took to her Instagram story and shared a new selfie. In it, she is seen wearing funky and oversized black sunglasses which belong to Karan Johar. She captioned the photo: "Guess who" and credited KJo for the sunglasses. Ananya had no makeup on her face and was seen wearing a white tank top.
Meanwhile, recently Ananya announced her collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2. Sharing the teaser of the film on her social media, Ananya wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” This marks Ananya's first on-screen collaboration with Ayushmann.
Next, Ananya will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.
Check it out: