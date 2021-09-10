Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa with modak & flowers, see inside pics of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Like the entire nation has welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes, our Bollywood stars are not far behind. Ananya Panday has now dropped a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Panday house and well, it seemed to be filled with vibrant colour and floral decor. Ananya and her family also welcomed Ganpati Bappa at home this Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed to him. The photos showcased how Ananya along with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey rejoiced and enjoyed the festivities at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared her own photos of praying to Lord Ganesha. She is seen clad in a yellow ethnic outfit with her hair tied up and minimal makeup. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "welcome home Ganpati Bappa Morya." On the other hand, Ananya's mom Bhavana also shared several photos that gave us a glimpse of the floral decor around the Ganpati Idol. The idol is also seen holding a modal and hence, the celebrations at the Panday house seemed to have an air of sweetness. Interestingly, had also joined the celebrations and looked ravishing in her all white suit.

Take a look:

Even Bhavana Pandey's parents joined Ananya and her family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They were seen posing with Ananya, Rysa, Chunky and Bhavana in the photos. As soon as Ananya shared the photos, fans began dropping comments and loved the celebrations at the Panday house. Even celebs like Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Deanne Pandey reacted to the photos with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . It is a pan India film and will release in multiple languages. On the other hand, she also will be seen with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's film.

