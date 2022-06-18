Ananya Panday welcomes weekend with Siddhant Chaturvedi, shares VIDEO from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan sets

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ Speaking of which, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and shared a video from the sets on her Instagram stories featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “Just when I thought I had no friends, #khogayehumkaha”. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a digital age story of three friends to be essayed by Ananya, Adarsh, and Siddhant. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It was back in September 2021, when the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

Have a look at Ananya's post:

Meanwhile, Ananya and Siddhant recently did Gehraiyaan together and their performances in the same were loved.

On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.