Ananya Panday to not appear before NCB today, seeks new date amid Aryan Khan drug case probe

In a new update amid Aryan Khan's drug case probe, Ananya Panday has sought permission from NCB to skip today's questioning owing to her personal commitments. The Khaali Peeli actress was summoned for today by the agency for the 3rd time after she was questioned on Saturday. As per ANI, Ananya cited personal commitments as a reason for not appearing today and requested a further date from the Anti-Drug agency. Ananya has been questioned twice before by the agency amid an ongoing investigation in Aryan Khan's alleged drug case.

Reportedly, the NCB also accepted Ananya's request and will be sending her another date for probe with the new summons. As per ANI, "Actor Ananya Panday is not appearing before NCB today in the ongoing drugs case. She has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. NCB has accepted her request; to issue her fresh summons for another date: NCB Sources". The Khaali Peeli actress came under the NCB scanner last week when they raided her house.

Previously, reports came in that Ananya was under the scanner after her chats with Aryan Khan surfaced. A report by ANI had claimed on Saturday that the actress was grilled by NCB after certain suspicious transactions in connection with WhatsApp chats exchanged with Aryan Khan came to light. It was also reported that the agency had seized Ananya's phones and laptop post the raid. Ananya was along with her father Chunky Panday, both the times, when she appeared before the NCB officials. As per a previous report in India Today, Ananya was also reprimanded on Saturday by Sameer Wankhede for arriving late at the questioning.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is in Arthur Road Jail currently amid an alleged drug case probe. His custody was extended till October 30. Aryan's bail plea hearing is scheduled to be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 26.

