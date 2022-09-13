Ananya Panday winds up her vacation as she bids goodbye to Rome; SEE

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made her debut in the Bollywood film industry in 2019 in the film Student of the Year 2 which was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Since then, there has been no looking back in her career. Ananya went on to showcase her talent in a comedy film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. These performances earned her several accolades for Best Female Debut. Recently, she played the titular role in the film Liger along with South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda. With a couple of more projects lined up ahead, Ananya did not shy away from taking a break by jetting off to Italy. Over the last few days, Ananya shared a bunch of pictures of her vacation in the country from picturesque locations.

In Ananya‘s recent post on Instagram, one can see the diva looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pink dress as she poses in front of the famous monument, the Colosseum. The next is a video of her riding the electric bike on the streets of Rome. The actress exuded a touristy vibe as she roamed around the beautiful city. In the latest update about her trip to the touristy location, Ananya has now informed her fans that she has decided to switch off her vacation mode from Rome at the moment. Whether she will jet off to another city for vacation, we don’t know. Only time will tell about the developments. Ananya’s recent Instagram story was captioned, “Finito. Bye Bye Roma” along with white hearts and a crying emoji.