Ananya Panday wins National Award for Khaali Peeli, or does she? Farah Khan REVEALS

Despite being only a few films old, Ananya Panday has emerged to be one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B’Town. In fact, her debut film Student of The Year 2 just clocked three years today, on the 10th of May. In these last few years, she has tried to prove her acting mettle. Apart from entertaining the audience in films, Ananya also keeps them engaged with her social media posts and shenanigans. A few moments back, she gave her followers a glimpse of the same as she shot a video with Farah Khan.

In the video posted by Ananya Panday, she can be seen sitting in her vanity, while her team does her hair and makeup. The Gehraiyaan actress can be seen donning a green co-ord set with a crop top and high-waisted pants. Her hair is styled in a high ponytail. As she introduces herself to her viewers, Farah walks into the room and announces that she has won the National Award for her film Khaali Peeli, which featured her with Ishaan Khatter. A surprised Ananya begins cheering and celebrating when Farah Khan breaks it to her that it’s just a joke as she delivers Chunky Panday’s popular line, ‘I am joking’. Ananya is seen then getting upset before breaking into a laugh.

Sharing the video, Ananya captioned the post, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke (tongue out emoji) always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder (red heart emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She now has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

