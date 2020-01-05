Ananya Panday wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday by sharing a throwback PIC; Take a look

Ananya Panday has recently shared a throwback picture with Deepika Padukone on Instagram along with a special note on her birthday. Check it out.

The stunning beauty celebrates her birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from everywhere for the Om Shanti Om actress since morning. Deepika has been winning praises all over already post the release of the trailer of her movie Chhapaak which is just a few days away from its release. The Padmaavat actress was also spotted a few hours back with husband as the two of them jetted off to some unknown location to celebrate her birthday.

Just like others, Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday also wished Deepika on her birthday. Ananya has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen lovingly hugging Deepika. She has also shared a lovely note along with the post that reads, “Birthday huggggs.” Deepika looks stunning in a red dress while Ananya looks no less in a pearl embellished ivory golden dress in the picture.

Check out Ananya Panday’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, as it has been mentioned above, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Chhapaak is going to be released on January 10, 2020. It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is one of the most awaited movies of the year. On the other hand, after the success of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday is now gearing up for her next release which is Khaali Peeli. She has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie which has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

