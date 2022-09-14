Ananya Panday wishes Dream Girl 2 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday: Please share your food this year

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor celebrates his birthday today and he has been receiving wishes from his industry colleagues and friends ever since. Now, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and wished Ayushmann on his birthday. The duo will be collaborating with each other for the first time in Dream Girl 2.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared unseen videos with Ayushmann in which, she is seen enjoying a karoake session she sang Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hit 2005 film, Baazigar, while the actor can be seen dancing to her tunes. Ananya wrote: "Happy birthday to the biggest brat @ayushmannk lots and lots and lots of love." In another slide, she captioned it: "Pls share your food this year and this is also my audition to be your background singer."