Ananya Panday wishes Dream Girl 2 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday: Please share your food this year
'Dream Girl 2' marks Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana's first on-screen collaboration together.
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor celebrates his birthday today and he has been receiving wishes from his industry colleagues and friends ever since. Now, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and wished Ayushmann on his birthday. The duo will be collaborating with each other for the first time in Dream Girl 2.
Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared unseen videos with Ayushmann in which, she is seen enjoying a karoake session she sang Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hit 2005 film, Baazigar, while the actor can be seen dancing to her tunes. Ananya wrote: "Happy birthday to the biggest brat @ayushmannk lots and lots and lots of love." In another slide, she captioned it: "Pls share your food this year and this is also my audition to be your background singer."
Check it out:
Earlier as well, Ananya and Ayushmann had dropped a fun reel and celebrated India's win against Pakistan in Aisa Cup 2022.
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ananya has bagged the sequel. A source close to production told us, "The makers were in talks with Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2. And as per our sources, makers of the film have zeroed down Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann Khurrana." Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.
On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. On the other hand, Ananya will feature next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
